India’s Oscar Entry Laapataa Ladies’ Writer Decodes Scenes From the Film

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. Written by Sneha Desai the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.

The film's writer Sneha Desi sat down with The Quint to decode her favourite scenes and the story behind them.