Juhi Parmar Removes Insta Post After Friend 'Pointed Out Lyrics'

'Kumkum' actor Juhi Parmar removes Instagram post with explicit lyrics
(Photo Courtesy;: Instagram/ @juhiparmar)
TV actor Juhi Parmar shared on Instagram that she removed a recent reel after her friend, actor Aashka Goradia pointed out the 'explicit lyrics' in the song. She wrote in her statement that she 'unconsciously' used the song to follow a trend.
In support of 'responsible parenting', she wrote, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."
"And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics," she added.
The caption for the Instagram post reads, "For those of you who may not have seen the language and lyrics I am speaking about which have led to this post and my #ResponsibleParenting posts, please check link in bio. The other reels I’m deleting are up on my stories so you know that we are all in this together!"
In her Instagram bio, she shared a link to another reel with the caption, "It’s taken me time and a lot of thinking to put this up today. I too was in the bandwagon of wanting to pick up all the fabulous songs I was listening to on social media. In fact I know I have made some mistakes too. But!!!! I started wondering what the lyrics are and once I read the lyrics I was shocked."
In the video, Juhi listed out the lyrics to Touch It (Sprint Music Series) by Busta Rhymes. The song has been widely popular as a TikTok and Instagram reel trend the past few months. Juhi added that she repeated the exercise with many other songs and saw many parents using the songs in their videos.
"I know as a parent I’m extremely careful about what my daughter watches and reads and it’s the same in terms of what she listens to. Hence I urge all of you to be careful, do your checks. I will keep sharing with you what I spot in my responsible parenting series and the rest shall be your call!" she concluded, in the caption.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined