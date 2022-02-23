Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas Pay Tribute to KPAC Lalitha

One of Malayalam cinema's leading acting luminaries KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday night at the age of 74. Having made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Kootukudumbam (1969) in her early 20s, KPAC Lalitha was a prolific actor who continued to work till the very end having appeared in over 550 films.

The National Award winning actor was hugely respected in the Malayalam film industry across generations and several actors and filmmakers took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to KPAC Lalitha.

Actor Prithviraj posted a message on his Instagram calling her "one of the finest actors I have known".