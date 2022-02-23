Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas Pay Tribute to KPAC Lalitha

Malayalam actors bid adieu to KPAC Lalitha.
(Photos Courtesy: Instagram)
One of Malayalam cinema's leading acting luminaries KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday night at the age of 74. Having made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Kootukudumbam (1969) in her early 20s, KPAC Lalitha was a prolific actor who continued to work till the very end having appeared in over 550 films.
The National Award winning actor was hugely respected in the Malayalam film industry across generations and several actors and filmmakers took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to KPAC Lalitha.
Actor Prithviraj posted a message on his Instagram calling her "one of the finest actors I have known".
Actor Nivin Pauly remembered KPAC Lalitha as someone who only knew how to love and had a mother-like affection and aura about her.
Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas shared a photograph of KPAC Lalitha on his Instagram page in remembrance of the veteran actor.
Parvathy Thiruvothu posted a scene from her film with KPAC Lalitha and bid the actor adieu.
Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph known for his hit franchise Drishyam posted a pic of KPAC Lalitha with the message "Farewell to one of the finest and versatile actor".
Actor Shine Tom Chacko also paid his respects to the late veteran actor on Instagram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)