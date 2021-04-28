Kirron Corrects Herself From Donate To Allocate About MPLADS Funds

Veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher announced the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of ventilators for COVID patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh. Netizens replied to her tweet objecting to the use of the word 'donate' since the funds actually belonged to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

She'd tweeted, "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India." She'd also attached the letter of recommendation for the purchase.

She corrected herself in a recent tweet saying she should've said 'allocate' instead of 'donate'.