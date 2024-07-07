Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kill' Box Office Day 2: Karan Johar, Raghav Juyal's Film Collects Rs 1.90 Crore

'Kill' Box Office Day 2: Karan Johar, Raghav Juyal's Film Collects Rs 1.90 Crore

'Kill' was released on 5 July.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Kill</em>, featuring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Tanya Maniktala, saw a slight increase in earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.90 crore at the domestic box office.</p></div>
i

Kill, featuring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Tanya Maniktala, saw a slight increase in earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.90 crore at the domestic box office.

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Kill, featuring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Tanya Maniktala, saw a slight increase in earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.90 crore at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed a total of Rs 3.15 crore in India. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, "Kill" performed better in Mumbai and South Indian cities.

On Friday, Kill had an overall occupancy rate of just 12.28% in the Hindi market. Morning shows had a low occupancy of 6.33%, which rose to 11.65% in the afternoon, 11.67% in the evening, and peaked at 19.48% at night, as per the same publication.

Kill is facing strong competition at the domestic box office from Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which is in its second week and still attracting audiences. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read‘Kill’ Review: Lakshya & Raghav Juyal’s Film Is as Innovative as It Is Violent

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT