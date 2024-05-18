'For Me, Quality Screen Time In Films Is Above Everything Else': Kiara Advani

Speaking about her desire to marry content with commercial cinema Kiara told the publication, "I wanted to do action for a long time, so when it came my way (in the form of Don 3) I said that I have to do it with the best team. So I feel that even if it's a big movie, I have to find my own, unique space in it. During Shershaah, everyone said that it's a war movie on Captain Vikram Batra, so what can my role offer? But to leave a mark in a film like that is a big deal. As women, we are here to have our voices seen and heard and while I am craving to shoulder movies alone I want my voice to be seen and heard in blockbusters as well. For me, it has always been quality screen time over everything else."

Kiara also said that she wants to be part of films that can reach a diverse audience, because people these days want to watch more relatable movies.