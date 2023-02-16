Here Are Some Unseen Pics From Sidharth & Kiara's Gorgeous Wedding

Kiara and Sidharth at their wedding.
(Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, 7 February amidst close friends and family. The gorgeous couple has since shared many pictures from their wedding festivities. However, many of the guests from the wedding have also taken to social media to share some stunning photographs.
One of the guests also took to social media to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding.
Take a look here:
Kiara also shared some stunning photos from her mehendi ceremony. She posted the pictures on Valentine's day and captioned the post as, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai."
