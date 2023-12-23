‘Social Media Fame Has Nothing To Do With Real Life Popularity’: Ananya Panday

Adarsh Gourav then speaks about how sometimes his character’s journey has aligned with what was happening in his life, “I’ve especially found it hard when I’ve gone through an intense day and then I’ve had to portray the opposite emotion. That was difficult sometimes. But it’s our job at the end of the day.”

“I love my job. Whatever is going on in my life and sometimes you’re not feeling the best but I just feel so happy being on set and working because how many people get a chance to be here,” Chaturvedi says adding, “Whatever mood I am in, I’m the happiest when the camera rolls.”

The cast also speaks about the need for validation and how it has affected them in life and whether social media popularity affects their work in any way.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is streaming on Netflix from 26 December.