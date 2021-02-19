This Shouldn't Be an Example: Actor Yash on Fan Dying by Suicide

Even Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, said that suicide shouldn't be an option for anyone. He visited Ramakrishna in his village and paid his last respects.

According to police officials, Ramakrishna mentioned in the purported note that he felt like a big failure as he could not be a good son to his mother, good brother to his elder brother. He also spoke about not succeeding in love and mentioned his two last wishes.

Ramakrishna claimed that he was a fan of both Siddaramaiah and Yash and wanted them to be present at his funeral. He wrote, "Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life. This is my last wish", the note reportedly said.

(With inputs from India Today)

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)