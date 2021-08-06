Here's Why An Italian Brand Has Sued Kendall Jenner For $1.8 Million

The Italian brand Liu Jo is suing Kendall Jenner and has filed a complaint at the US district court in Manhattan on 2 August, after she allegedly breached her modeling contract, as per a report by E! News.

The brand has reportedly asked for $1.8 million in a lawsuit, holding damages over a delayed photoshoot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lio Jo has claimed that Kendall didn’t turn up for the second of the two organised photoshoots. The suit also states that she had completed the first shoot in July 2019, for which they paid her $1.35 million by February 2020. The second shoot was to be held in London in March 2020, but was delayed due to prevailing travel restrictions.