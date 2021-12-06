Temple Path Closed Due to Katrina-Vicky Wedding; Complaint Filed: Report

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's grand wedding is on 9 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on 9 December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, as per a report by Zee Rajasthan, a complaint has been filed against the couple. The report states that Sawai Madhopur, also known as Chauth Ka Barwara, houses the famous Chauth Mata Mandir, and access to the temple has been blocked because of the wedding.
Advocate Netrabindu Singh Jadaun has filed a complaint against Vicky, Katrina, the hotel manager and the district collector, reportedly demanding that the way to the temple be kept open for devotees.
On Monday, Vicky and Katrina left Mumbai for Rajasthan. The couple were clicked at the airport as they made their way to the wedding venue. Katrina's family has also reached Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif at the airport.
Vicky Kaushal leaves for Rajasthan.
Katrina's family arrives in Jaipur for the wedding.
Katrina's family.
The festivities are supposed to take place from December 7-10.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)