Katrina Kaif Celebrates Founder's Day With Students At Her Mother's School

Katrina Kaif celebrates founder's Day at her mother's school in Madurai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif recently shared some pictures from her fun trip to her mother Suzanne's school in Madurai, wherein she celebrated the school's Founder's Day with students. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen performing with the children and their teachers, and also inaugurating some new classrooms. Katrina's brother, Sebastein who has been running the school alongside their mother, also accompanied her in some pictures.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a few pictures from the event and wrote, "Celebrating Founders Day on Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time."
She added to her caption, "We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school, along with my brother sebastein who has spent the last year helping along side my mom, it’s a truly beautiful school."
Following Katrina's visit to the school, some videos from her trip went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Katrina can be seen dancing with the students on 'Arabic Kuthu'. In the other video, she can be seen performing with the school's staff. Several fans appreciated her down-to-earth persona and some even called her the "most adorable human being".
Here are some reactions:
On the work, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen in the upcoming film, Tiger with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
