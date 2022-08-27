Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Gets Release Date

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s next film Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to hit theatres on 29 June 2023. The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news on Twitter.

“Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha,” the tweet read.