Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Gets Release Date

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s next film Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to hit theatres on 29 June 2023. The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news on Twitter.
“Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha,” the tweet read.
Satyaprem Ki Katha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Productions, is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Vidwans is known for films like Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.
On Kiara's birthday (31 August), Kartik shared a post that read, "Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had earlier worked together on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, also starred Tabu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)