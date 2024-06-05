Kartik Aaryan In Talks to Play 'Prem' In Director Sooraj Barjatya's Next: Report

Kartik Aaryan in talks to play 'Prem' in director Sooraj Barjatya's next.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@kartik_aaryaan_)
Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his next film.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is likely to be the "new-age on-screen Prem" in Barjatya's upcoming project. "Sooraj Barjatya is on look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time," a source told the publication.
"Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture on the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by Mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place,” the source added.
Barjatya is known for helming family dramas like Maine Pyaar Kiya, to Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Vivaah. The filmmaker's latest work was Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Meanwhile, Kartik's Chandu Champion is all set to hit the big screens on 14 June. In addition, the actor is also preparing for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Sandeep Modi's Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined