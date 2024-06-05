Kartik Aaryan In Talks to Play 'Prem' In Director Sooraj Barjatya's Next: Report

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his next film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is likely to be the "new-age on-screen Prem" in Barjatya's upcoming project. "Sooraj Barjatya is on look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time," a source told the publication.