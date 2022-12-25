Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karisma Kapoor to Preity Zinta: How Bollywood is Celebrating Christmas

Karisma Kapoor to Preity Zinta: How Bollywood is Celebrating Christmas

Bollywood is celebrating Christmas 2022 in all its glory.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta and other celebs celebrate Christmas.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta and other celebs celebrate Christmas.</p></div>

It's Christmas and Bollywood is celebrating in full swing. Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to post a video of her Christmas celebration with twins Jai and Gia. She gave a tour of Christmas decoration at her home and penned a heartwarming message for her fans.

Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her and her dog. She is seen dressed in red, in tune with the festive occasion. "Christmas cookies and Coffee. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity", the actor wrote on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a video of his dog Joey curiously roaming around the Christmas tree. "Joey opening presents", he wrote.

Here's how other celebs are celebrating Christmas:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 25 Dec 2022,05:00 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT