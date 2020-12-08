Coolest, Strongest Woman: Kareena Wishes Sharmila Tagore on B'day

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, a happy birthday. The Chupke Chupke star turned 76 years old on 8 December.

Sharing a pensive black and white photo of Sharmila in her signature bouffant and winged eyeliner, Kareena wrote: "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."