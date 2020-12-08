Coolest, Strongest Woman: Kareena Wishes Sharmila Tagore on B'day

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, a happy birthday. The Chupke Chupke star turned 76 years old on 8 December.
Sharing a pensive black and white photo of Sharmila in her signature bouffant and winged eyeliner, Kareena wrote: "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."
Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared a series of photographs from past birthday celebrations. In her caption she said that while they were not able to celebrate together this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was grateful for the time they have spent together.
Kareena, Saif and Taimur were recently spotted at Mumbai airport after returning from a vacation in the Himalayas. After shooting for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha, Kareena and Malaika Arora flew to Himachal to spend Diwali with Saif and Arjun Kapoor who were shooting on location for Bhoot Police. While Kareena and Taimur bonded over pottery sessions, Saif took time off from his schedule to visit the village of Palampur, sample some tea and dine at a tea estate with his family.
