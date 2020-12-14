Kareena, Neetu Kapoor Share Family Photos in Memory of Raj Kapoor

Members of the vast Kapoor khandaan took to social media to share old family photos on the occasion of the late Raj Kapoor's 96th birth anniversary.
Kareena Kapoor posted a rare photo of Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor on Instagram. "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji," she wrote.
Karisma Kapoor posted a childhood photo of her grandfather Raj Kapoor holding her in his arms. "So many learning’s from my Dadaji... remembering you on your birthday," she wrote in the caption.
Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from of herself and Rishi Kapoor on their wedding day. Raj Kapoor can be seen a few steps behind the couple. "Remember n miss both of them!!!" she wrote. Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's son, passed away in April after a two-year battle with leukaemia.
Actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha also shared tweets in memory of the late Raj Kapoor. The latter called him his "greatest motivator and role model".
Raj Kapoor was born on 14 December 1924 in Peshawar, Pakistan. Regarded as the "greatest showman" in the history of Indian cinema, the actor, director and producer was known for his roles in films such as Awaara, Shree 420 and Andaz. He received three National Film Awards, 11 Filmfare Awards and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. He died on 2 June 1988 at the age of 63.
