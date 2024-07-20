Kareena Kapoor on Why She & Saif Ali Khan Fight About ‘Time'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and when she was reminded that she’s one of the few female actors who earn Rs 10-15 crores, she said, “I hope so! I want that! I think it is not about my acting… that the films I choose are not about money.”

“It has always been about the fact that if I like a role I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me… I am at that stage where I think that I can deliver. Of course if it is a big ticket commercial film then maybe whatever you say is less! This is my husband's house! We are sitting and doing this interview in that so… I am just struggling!” she added.