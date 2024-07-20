Kareena Kapoor on Why She & Saif Ali Khan Fight About ‘Time'

advertisement
In a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor talked about how her marriage to Saif Ali Khan has ‘changer her for the better’, what the couple often fights about, and how she chooses the films she signs.
“Marriage has changed me for the better. I am more responsible. We feed off each other. We are like, ‘If he grounds me, I ground him’. If I am going a little crazy, he will always tell me and vice versa,” she said.
When asked about whether a relationship between two actors is tough, Kapoor answered in the affirmative and said, “He came at 4:30 in the morning, he was sleeping and I left for work and he is woken up and probably left for a shoot and then I am flying to Bangkok tomorrow, so I won’t see him even though we are living in the same house. Balancing time is difficult. We sit down with the calendar to fix this day that time. This is what happens when there are two actors in the house.”
She went on to reveal that they fight over the ‘AC temperature’, “We surely fight over the AC temperature because Saif wants 16 deg C because he is feeling hot all the time and I am like, ‘Saif’ and he is like ‘I know people have got divorced because of AC temperature’.”
The actor added that they mostly fight about ‘time’, “I think most of the time the fight is for time because we have not seen each other. We don’t fight about money or anything like that, it is mainly because of the fact we are not getting enough time with each other or the fact that we are not seeing each other. It’s the only thing.”
Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and when she was reminded that she’s one of the few female actors who earn Rs 10-15 crores, she said, “I hope so! I want that! I think it is not about my acting… that the films I choose are not about money.”
“It has always been about the fact that if I like a role I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me… I am at that stage where I think that I can deliver. Of course if it is a big ticket commercial film then maybe whatever you say is less! This is my husband's house! We are sitting and doing this interview in that so… I am just struggling!” she added.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will return to the Singham franchise with Singham Again which is slated for release on 1 November. She also stars in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which will hit cinemas on 13 September.
