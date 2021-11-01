Karan Wahi Shares Memories as 'Remix' Completes 17 Years

The popular youth show Remix completed 17 years on Monday, 1 November. Karan Wahi, took a trip down memory lane by posting photos from the set of the show and one of the reunion parties on Instagram. Other cast members, including Shweta Gulati, Priya Pal and Raj Singh Arora can be seen in the photos.

"Happy Birthday REMIX #17 #remix", Karan captioned the pictures.