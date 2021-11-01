Karan Wahi Shares Memories as 'Remix' Completes 17 Years

Karan Wahi takes a trip down memory lane with Remix.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The popular youth show Remix completed 17 years on Monday, 1 November. Karan Wahi, took a trip down memory lane by posting photos from the set of the show and one of the reunion parties on Instagram. Other cast members, including Shweta Gulati, Priya Pal and Raj Singh Arora can be seen in the photos.
"Happy Birthday REMIX #17 #remix", Karan captioned the pictures.
Remix first aired in the year 2004 and it went on for two long years before going off-air in 2006.
