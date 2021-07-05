Karan Johar Returns to Directing With a 'Love Story Rooted in Family'

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar to announce his next film
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @karanjohar)
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced on social media that he is ready to return to the director's chair. He will announce his new film at 11 am tomorrow.
Sharing a video, he wrote, "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens."
"The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Prodctions, Dharmatic Entertainment, DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency), Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundary through the lens of new and talented filmmakers," he revealed.
In the video, he added glimpses of his journey as a director, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Karan helmed several of the stars' films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Seeking his fans' well wishes, Karan announced that he will reveal his next film tomorrow which will be a "love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family."
Karan Johar last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released five years ago in 2016. He then directed a short for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The film starred Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan in the leads. In February 2020, Karan had also announced his ambitious project titled Takht.
The period drama boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. While there were rumours of the film being shelved, Karan had debunked them but since then, there have been no updates about the film.
