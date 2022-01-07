Kapil Sharma's 'Comedy Circus' Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Says He Attempted Suicide

Tirthanand Rao with Kapil Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao, who worked alongside Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, has said that he had attempted suicide due to financial woes and family problems. Rao was hospitalised after he had consumed poison on 27 December.
Speaking to Aaj Tak Tirthanand said, "I had consumed poison and was in a serious condition. I am in a financial crisis, and my family has also deserted me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother didn't even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members don't talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”
Tirthanand added that he recently featured in a movie that released on ShemarooMe, but is yet to be paid for his work. He also said that he hasn't been paid for a web series he starred in.
Tirthanand told Aaj Tak that Kapil offered him a role after his fallout with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand had to decline the offer because he was shooting for a Gujarati movie. He added that he will approach Kapil and ask for work once he recovers.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
