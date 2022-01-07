Kapil Sharma's 'Comedy Circus' Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Says He Attempted Suicide

Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao, who worked alongside Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, has said that he had attempted suicide due to financial woes and family problems. Rao was hospitalised after he had consumed poison on 27 December.

Speaking to Aaj Tak Tirthanand said, "I had consumed poison and was in a serious condition. I am in a financial crisis, and my family has also deserted me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother didn't even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members don't talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”