Kapil Sharma says he is 'extremely concerned' about Sunil Grover's health.

Kapil told The Times of India, “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon.”

He added, “I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health."

Actor Simi Garewal also expressed her concern about Sunil Grover’s health in a tweet. She wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy...at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji)... I pray he recovers fast...(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent... and I'm a huge fan!!"