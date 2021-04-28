Kannada Actor Shanaya Katwe Held as Suspect For Brother's Murder

Kannada actor Shanaya Katwe
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kannada actor Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by the Hubballi rural police over allegedly murdering her 32 year-old brother. According to reports, the police said that the actor and her live-in partner killed the former's brother, supposedly for objecting to the relationship, and disposed of the body in a jungle.
Dharwad Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant said the actor was allegedly in a relationship with a realtor which the brother did not approve of. He also told reporters, "Rakesh was a major hurdle to her love affair. Hence he was murdered and the body burnt."
According to reports, a charred torso was found in a plastic bag dumped in a forest on 12 April and the special investigative teams soon learned that a Rakesh Katve was missing. The investigation further revealed that Rakesh's sister Shanaya was in a live-in relationship with Niyaz. The police nabbed four suspects- Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19). Actor Shanaya was then arrested on 22 April for her alleged involvement in the case, the New Indian Express reported.
Shanaya was in Hubballi on 9 April, the day of the murder, to promote an upcoming film. The murder reportedly took place in their house and it is believed that Niyaz and his friends then disposed of the body in various places around the city. Shanaya has been put in judicial custody.
