Kangana's Bodyguard Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Woman

Actor Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai after promising to marry her, as per a report by PTI. "A team of Mumbai police came here on Saturday and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told the publication.

The officer said that Hegde entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. But then he fled to Mandya.