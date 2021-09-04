Multiplex Chains are Bullying and Harassing 'Thalaivii' Makers: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis deciding not to screen her upcoming big release Thalaivii on their screens. Thalaivii, the ambitious biopic on Jayalalithaa featuring Ranaut, is scheduled to release on 10 September. However, major multiplex chains have decided not run the film in their theatres because the producers of Thalaivii are releasing the film on OTT platforms just 2 weeks after its theatrical release. Multiplex owners have requested producers to keep a minimum 4-week window between a film's theatrical release and its digital premiere.

Ranaut has termed the multiplex owners' decision as "bullying" and "harassment". In a series of posts on Instagram, the actor said that at a time when her producers have let go of the decision to go directly for a digital release the multiplex owners should be supporting them.