Tamil Version of Kangana’s ‘Thalaivi’ Trailer Has More Impact

When you have the writers of Baahubali and The Dirty Picture on board, subtlety is bound to take a backseat. The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, a biopic of former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is as overdramatic and loud as you would imagine any popular Indian film to be. The film chronicles Jayalalithaa’s life from being a reluctant Tamil movie star to her storming the corridors of power in state as well as national politics.

Without wasting a minute, the opening lines of the trailer state exactly what the protagonist sets out to achieve. Jayalalithaa wanted to be taken seriously as a politician even though she came from the glamorous world of cinema, she also set out to break into the cosy boys club of Tamil Nadu politics.

The Hindi trailer and the Tamil trailer of Thalaivi are cut differently. While the Tamil version gives a little more emphasis to MGR’s (Arvind Swamy) role, the Hindi one is totally centred around Kangana. But it’s the Tamil trailer that seems more effective, perhaps because the characters seem more at home and convincing speaking their own language.