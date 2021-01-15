Kangana Ranaut Has Violated My Rights: Author of Didda's Biography

On Thursday, 14 January, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share that she will be starring in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Now, the copyright owner of the biography on the warrior queen of Kashmir has accused the actor of 'violating his sole rights'.

Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, told The Times of India that he has the exclusive copyright to Didda's story and had approached Kangana Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year. But neither Ranaut nor her manager Rangoli Chandel replied to him, claimed Kaul. Ashish Kaul, however, added that Ranaut might have been 'misguided' to make a movie on the story he shared with her.