Bandra Court Orders FIR to be Registered Against Kangana Ranaut

A court in Bandra passes an order to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly creating communal tension.

According to reports, an FIR has been ordered to be registered against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel by a Magistrate Court in Bandra. The charge against the Ranaut sisters is for “trying to create hatred and communal tension between Hindus and Muslims” through their social media posts on Twitter. As per sources, the FIR has been filed under various sections included 295A (Deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 124A (Sedition) of the IPC.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the complaint was made by Munnawarali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer in the film industry. The complaint points out to several tweets made by the Ranauts on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the lynching of sadhus in Palghar and to Kangana calling Mumbai PoK. The order for the FIR was passed by Magistrate Jaydeo Ghule. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka on Monday following directions by a sessions court. The FIR in Karnataka was over her tweet relating to farmers opposing the agri-marketing bill.