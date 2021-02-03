Kangana Called Out for Calling Farmers 'Terrorists' & Rihanna Fool

Kangana Ranaut is facing heavy criticism for calling Rihanna a 'fool' and farmers 'terrorists' after the pop star took to Twitter to extend her support to the ongoing farmers' protests in India and also question as to why the issue is not being highlighted.
Rihanna tweeted a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
To which Kangana Ranaut responded, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies".
Social media users have called out Kangana for her tweet. Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain tweeted, "Why people continue to RT/amplify Kangana is beyond me".
Another user tweeted, "Kangana calling Rihanna — who's a whole businesswoman, singer, dancer, actor, fashion icon — a fool.... Like ma'am I'd say ulta chor kotwal ko daante but calling Kangana a fool is an understatement".
Here are some more reactions:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined