Kamya Punjabi Praises Kavita For Saving Eijaz From Nominations

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi is all praise for this season's participant Kavita Kaushik, after the latter saved Eijaz Khan from nominations despite their differences.
“Well done,” Kamya tweeted as she quoted Kavita telling Eijaz, "U deserve to be in the show". Taking a dig at other contestants, Kamya added,"Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi (The way the others were smiling showed how unhappy they were).”
Kamya also took on Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. To Abhinav she said in Hindi, "Abhinavji, you yourself spoke about payback, then why you and your group are so upset? The house has only one issue, Kavita Kaushik".
Kamya Punjabi even questioned Rubina's use of foul language.
Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan have been at loggerheads since the time Kavita became a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entry. However, the equation seems to be changing as Kavita returned to the house after her eviction.
