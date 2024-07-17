'Kalki 2898 AD' Leads Box Office Chart In India For First Half Of 2024

advertisement
Kalki 2898 AD is India’s highest-grossing film for the first half of 2024, contributing 15% of the year's total box office earnings, as reported by Ormax Media.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, the film grossed $92.3 million ( Rs 5,015 Cr) in India.
In the first half of 2024, the Indian box office reached over INR 50 billion ($600 million), a 3% increase from the same period in 2023.
June was the top-performing month, with collections exceeding $140 million, followed by March 2024.
After Kalki 2898 AD, the second-highest-grossing film is Fighter.
Both the film stars Deepika Padukone in leading roles.
These two films are followed by the Telugu language film Hanu-Man.
In continuation of the report, the box office in the second half of 2024 will outperform than the first half. A trajectory which is similar to 2023, with a strong lineup of films awaiting release like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Singham Again, The Greatest Of All Time and Devara.