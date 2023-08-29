Kajol Buys Office Space for Rs 7.64 Cr in Mumbai: Report

Kajol's new office is on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, in the upscale neighbourhoods of Oshiwara. This is where most Bollywood actors and filmmakers keep their offices. Andheri also has a large number of production houses and studios.

Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, had already obtained office apartments in building a well Veera Desai Road. Ajay Devgn purchased office flats for a total of 45 crore. The overall area of the acquired office space was 13,298 square feet.