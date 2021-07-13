Kabir Bedi on Protima, Parveen Babi, His Bankruptcy and Rebuilding His Career

Kabir Bedi talks to us about his memoir 'The Stories I Must Tell' - a tell-all about his life's journey. Bedi tells us how out of place he felt in Bollywood and got lucky to be cast as the lead in the Sandokan which made him a huge star in Europe. After a stint in Hollywood, the actor returned to Mumbai to act with Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang, which turned out to be his biggest hit in Bollywood.

From being a struggling actor in Bollywood to his super stardom in Italy and from his tumultuous marriage with Protima Bedi to his relationship with Parveen Babi and his many marriages, Bedi gives us a peek into his eventful life.