Jukebox: It’s Asha Bhosle’s Birthday... Toh ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’!

(This story was first published on 8 September 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Asha Bhosle's birthday.)

Asha Bhosle, the queen of melody turns a year older today. The legend, has been singing in the Hindi film industry for over seven decades and also has her name in the Guinness Book of World Record by setting a record of singing over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages. The lady is known for her range and versatility.

The singer is just not an expert in music, her passion for cooking and her sense of humour are charming add-ons to the list. Asha’s timeless voice has suited every heroine; from Madhubala to Kajol. While, it is difficult to select a handful of songs crooned by the legendary singer, here’s an attempt to compile some of her best melodies: