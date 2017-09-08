Jukebox: It’s Asha Bhosle’s Birthday... Toh ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’!

The melodious voice turns 88 today.
(This story was first published on 8 September 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Asha Bhosle's birthday.)
Asha Bhosle, the queen of melody turns a year older today. The legend, has been singing in the Hindi film industry for over seven decades and also has her name in the Guinness Book of World Record by setting a record of singing over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages. The lady is known for her range and versatility.
The singer is just not an expert in music, her passion for cooking and her sense of humour are charming add-ons to the list. Asha’s timeless voice has suited every heroine; from Madhubala to Kajol. While, it is difficult to select a handful of songs crooned by the legendary singer, here’s an attempt to compile some of her best melodies:
Her first big break was with the movie CID (1956), under the patronage of OP Nayyar, after that she began to get more offers and then there was no end to her success. She tasted huge success with the movie Naya Daur (1957).
With the director OP Nayyar, Asha gave out hits after hits like Aaiye Meherban, Deewana Hua Badal, Isharon Isharon Mein and many more.
Life was never easy for the legend. In October 2012, tragedy struck when Asha Bhosle’s daughter, Varsha died by suicide at her Peddar Road residence in Mumbai.
Another tragedy struck her in 28 September 2015, when she lost her elder son, Hemant, who died in Scotland. The 66-year-old music composer had reportedly been battling cancer for several years.
Published: 08 Sep 2017,02:20 PM IST