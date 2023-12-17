Businessman Sajjan Jindal Booked for Rape, Refutes Allegation as 'Baseless'

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of alleged rape and criminal intimidation against the chairman and managing director of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old actor.

In a statement on Sunday, 17 December, Jindal denied the allegations, claiming they were "false and baseless."

The case: The Mumbai Police has booked Jindal under Sections 376 (rape), 503 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).