Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID, Family Under Isolation

Jr NTR informed his fans through social media that he's tested positive for COVID-19. He informed that he is doing fine and his entire family is under isolation. He also asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe," he tweeted.