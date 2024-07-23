Joker Folie À Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Embrace the Chaos

advertisement
The trailer for Joker Folie À Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips' hit 2019 film 'Joker' is out. Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker, with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The trailer released on 23 July.
The trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux suggests that much of the film takes place in Arkham Asylum, where Joker meets Harley, a woman who connects with him instantly. As they embark on sinister adventures, we see the "Joker & Harley show," building on Joaquin Phoenix's iconic dance from the first film.
Take a look at the trailer:
The 2019 Joker sparked both controversy and excitement, grossing over $1 billion globally and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film. It received 11 Oscar nominations and won Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor. The upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux, slated for release on 4 October, stands as the sole DC comic book blockbuster of 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)