Johnny Walker Brought On The Laughs- In Buses & Movie Theatres

Hindi cinema’s greatest comedian, Johnny Walker would have turned a year older today (11 November). The man who brought smiles to many faces, lived a life of hardships and struggles.

Walker was born in the winter of 1920 to a Muslim family in Indore. He was the second of the 10 children and his parents named him Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi. His father was a mill worker and when the mill closed down, the family had no option but to travel to what was then Bombay in search of work. In a new city, the father knocked on many doors but did not find a job. His wife struggled to feed the children and it is said that five died out of poverty and malnutrition.