Johnny Wactor's Ex-Fiance Posts Emotional Message After Actor's Murder

Farrell made an emotional plea, demanding that changes be made “as a community” regarding the rising crime rate in California. She added, “These criminals can’t keep being on the street and they can’t keep being sent back and have no repercussions for their actions. It’s not ok, this can’t keep happening. So many lives are being lost, just us not being smart — we have to be smarter as a community." In the caption she requested people to vote and raise their voices against the escalating crime rates.

Farrell also offered her condolences to the co-worker who witnessed Wactor’s murder. “I am so sorry you’re in this situation. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have been the one right there. You must be so scared and so sad. But if you need someone to talk to, you can talk to me.” she said.

Farrell and Wactor were engaged for a while before they went their separate ways.