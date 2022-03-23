‘Not Number Two to Anyone’: John on ‘Attack’ Releasing a Week After ‘RRR'

According to Hindustan Times, Pen Studios, which is backing Attack, has acquired theatrical rights (North India), satellite rights, and digital rights in all languages for RRR.

Abraham also said, “I don't know about the commercial success or the failure of the film (Attack). I'm not a trade expert, I don't understand this. But I can say on record that we have made a very good film, a different film.”

John Abraham plays India’s first ‘super soldier’ in Attack and the trailer shows that the super soldier operates with the help of an AI. The film is seemingly set in a world where “future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)”.

Several people have compared the character to Hollywood content like Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Bucky Barnes from the MCU and the Universal Soldier franchise. Talking about the comparisons, John Abraham told reporters, “I have simple logic. If Hollywood can do it, why can't we? Our obstacles are always that we have less budget.”

