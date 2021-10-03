'Jodha Akbar' Actor Manisha Yadav Passes Away

In an interview to a leading daily, Paridhi said that she is worried about Manisha's child, who is one year old. "I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group and all the actors who were begums in the show are a part of that. That’s how we stayed in touch, and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked.”

Paridhi added, "Manisha was a chirpy person and a wonderful co-star. She was always full of life. Her demise is heartbreaking, and what's even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to the family".