The Lovable ‘Guddi’ Jaya Bachchan Turns 73

Looking back at the journey of one of the finest actors of our time. 
Megha Mathur
Jaya Bhaduri in Guddi. | (Photo courtesy: Pinterest)

“Tum ho heroine? Tumhari umar kya hai?” was superstar Dharmendra’s first question to the young Jaya Bhaduri when the shy newcomer reached the sets of Guddi (1971).

Guddi brought Jaya Bachchan face to face with Amitabh Bachchan.

Her on-screen character in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy drama wasn’t very different from the starry eyed simpleton that she really was back then. The film also brought the doe-eyed Bhaduri face-to-face with the man she would marry, Amitabh Bachchan.

Superstar Dharmendra and newcomer Jaya Bhaduri in a still from Guddi (1971).

Though he only played a cameo in her first Hindi film, Amitabh who was already riding the success of Mukherjee’s Anand (1971) had felt a connection with Jaya in a brief meeting. Soon after, the chirpy Kusum married Babumoshai in 1973.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan in a still from Abhimaan (1973)

With every film Jaya Bhaduri broke the mould and stood her ground as one of the finest actors of her time. Her iconic and unforgettable films like Kora Kagaz (1974), Mili (1975), Silsila (1981), Abhimaan (1973), Parichay (1972), Sholay (1975) and Chupke Chupke (1975) still make for great Sunday afternoon playbacks. Remember the lovely melodies from Abhimaan starring newly married Jaya-Amitabh? Well, hum along!

Jaya took a break from acting and took on the role of being a full time wife and mother instead of pursuing her hugely successful career. Her priorities clearly lay with her children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya Bhaduri, a dedicated mother, took a back seat at the height of success in her career to raise her children.
I come from a home where my mother was always around. Just her presence gave me a lot of strength. I became the person that I am because of her.
<b>Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan</b>

But she never saw that as a compromise and made a comeback in Govind Nihalani’s Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998 after her sabbatical post Yash Chopra’s Silsila in 1981.

Bollywood’s first lady still adorns that crown with more films and stronger roles coming her way. Happy Birthday Jaya ji!

Check out these rare and adorable pictures of Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan

No that’s not Abhishek Bachchan! Jaya Bhaduri is combing superstar and husband Amitabh Bachchan’s hair in this adorable click 
Jaya Bachchan is the young teenager (middle) in this still from her first on-screen performance in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963)

(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 9 April 2016. It is now being republished to mark Jaya Bachchan’s birthday.)

Published: 09 Apr 2016,11:38 AM IST
