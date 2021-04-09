Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan On Their Shaadi Ka Silsila

Here's what Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have shared about their dating period and marriage through the years.
She was thirteen when she worked in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963), but Jaya Bachchan made her entry into the Hindi cinema world with Guddi (1971). Jaya Bhaduri, as people knew her then, turns 73 today.
It was, in fact, on the sets of Guddi that Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan first met. But this wasn't the first time they were seeing each other.
Both Jaya and Amitabh were hugely popular then and the media was interested in every story that surrounded them. Despite that, the two kept their relationship under wraps. They were the most talked-about couple then. You could say, they were the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor of the 70s.
Jaya Bachchan was riding high with films like Piya Ka Ghar, Bawarchi, Jawani Diwani...the list can go on and on. But for Jaya, the memory of seeing Amitabh Bachchan for the first time goes a little back in the story.
In an interview with Simi Garewal, Jaya recalls, "When I met him first I saw the danger. He was the first person who could say things to me and I would do it and I would want to please him and that's something that doesn't come to me very easily or naturally." Amitabh cheekily asks for the tape of the interview as proof.
When asked if it was "love at first sight", she says, "Maybe."
Jaya Bachchan, in many interviews, has recalled how Big B was very shy and a man of few words. He, too, admits that he was reserved because he didn't want to disappoint anyone. "They expected something from me which I couldn't give," he says.
It wasn't until they met on the sets of Ek Nazar (1972), that the two figured they wanted to be in each other's company.
Both, Amitabh and Jaya, have gone on record to talk about how they got married. In a blog, Big B has talked at length about his father insisting he get married to Jaya Bachchan before he went on a trip with her to London. Jaya, Amitabh and a couple of friends had decided that they would take a trip to London if Zanjeer did well.
Jaya Bachchan says she was okay with the idea.
Big B writes in a recent blog that both families prepped for the "next day" (wedding) in full swing as the ceremonies had to be completed before their flight to London on the night of the wedding day itself.
He writes, "Panditji and family informed... next day all set... flight at night... marriage to finish before the flight... I dress up in formal marriage Indian... get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done... my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insists he would drive me to the wedding... the substitute for the tradition horse. And it begins to drizzle... neighbours rush out to me... leave for the wedding now ... the rain is a good omen... off I went... wedding over in a few hours... done... Mr and Mrs proclaimed... over!"
In a candid conversation with Simi Garewal, Jaya Bachchan cheekily rates Amitabh as a 5 on 10 when it comes to being a husband. She goes on to complain about how it annoys her that he doesn't join the dinner table when the food is ready at the right time and never eats the food at the right temperature, giving us a sneak peek into the fact that they are no different from any other couple who aren't celebrities.
Jaya Bachchan stopped acting in films briefly after she had kids. "It wasn't something I discussed or decided. I was bored of doing what I was doing at that time and being home with the kids seemed like a better use of my time. Nothing interesting was coming my way," she says. Quitting films at the pinnacle of her acting career was a choice she made.
The couple has been through a slew of controversies over the decades and Jaya Bachchan in an interview admitted that the gossip around her family makes her "angry".
Over the years, Jaya Bachchan has been asked multiple questions about her marriage with a "superstar" like Amitabh Bachchan. She has been called "The First lady of Bollywood". Some might think that the label takes away from her credentials as an actor. But here's what she says about the key to her successful marriage.
