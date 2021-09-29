Court Issues Show Cause Notice Against Javed Akhtar Over RSS-Taliban Comment

The suit alleged that the statement made by Akhtar was for “mere political score in a well-planned move to set narrative against RSS.” It also stated that Akhtar drew parallels between RSS and Taliban to ‘defame’ Hindus.

The applicant, filed a suit through advocate Aditya Mishra. Champanerkar’s suit stated, “The plaintiff states that he has been hurt by defendant’s defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff’s organization and hence he is in loss of Re. 1 for which the defendant is liable to compensate him.”

The applicant stated that he would’ve appreciated if the criticism was done in a ‘parliamentary manner’, and sought a permanent injunction against Akhtar for many any such comments about the RSS.

The Controversy Involving Javed Akhtar

During an interview segment on NDTV after Taliban gained control over Afghanistan, Javed Akhtar had said, “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset - be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."

“Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.”

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam had said, “We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation,” and asked the lyricist to apologise.