Janhvi Kapoor Unveils New Poster for 'Ulajh'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the new poster for their upcoming film Ulajh.

Junglee Pictures has released striking new posters for their upcoming film Ulajh, offering a captivating glimpse into a world of diplomacy.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the new poster for her upcoming film Ulajh on 10 July. The posters also showcase the ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang.

Janvi plays a prominent diplomat in the film. Penned by screenwriting duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already sparked considerable anticipation with its teaser, promising an exciting cinematic journey.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta in pivotal roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is slated for release in theaters on 2 August 2024.

