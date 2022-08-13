Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Remember Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary; Share Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share pictures with Sridevi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On actor Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared tributes for their mother on Instagram. Janhvi shared a picture with Sridevi from her childhood and wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever.”
Several celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Rajeev Masand, and many fans posted heart emojis in the comments. One fan wrote, “She will always be there with you, and i bet she is really really proud of you.”
Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture with Sridevi on social media.
Sridevi passed away in February, 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. She went on to star in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and her latest, Good Luck Jerry.
She has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan lined up for release.
Khushi, on the other hand, is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix drama The Archies. It also stars Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja.
