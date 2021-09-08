LOL! Jackie Shroff Mistakes Mammootty for Chiranjeevi on His Birthday

Jackie Shroff wishes Chiranjeevi instead of Mammootty.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Malayalam superstar Mammootty turned 70 on 7 September, and while social media was abuzz with everyone from politicians and actors to filmmakers wishing the star, Jackie Shroff was the only celeb who seemed to have mistaken Mammukka for Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.
Malayalam actor Rahman wished Mammootty on Twitter with a photograph of Mammukka and himself and a post that read, "My Ichaka my career started with you,my first shot was with you,my first dialogue was at you, and from then on most of my best movies and hits was along with you. I am truly fortunate. It’s been a long wonderful,unforgettable, joyful, memorable 38 years. Happy birthday my brother,".
Jackie replied to this tweet by wishing none other than Chiranjeevi! "Happiness always Chiru Garu", responded Jaggu dada. See the post below:
Since Jackie Shroff hasn't deleted his tweet even after a Twitter user pointed out the mistake, we guess Jaggu Dada hasn't been online since the gaffe and will make amends once he logs in.
