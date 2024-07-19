'I've Managed to Return the Money': Pankaj Tripathi On His Box Office Failures

advertisement
Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in Ravi Jadhav's biographical drama Main Atal Hoon, recently opened up about the film's box office failure. In an interview with News 18, the actor said that he "has managed to return the money" to the producers of the film.
He told the publication, “Not at all. If I know that I’ve given my 100 per cent during the shoot and stayed true to my craft, why should I feel bad about it? I understand the box office business. Fortunately, all the films I have done, whether or not they were box office successes, have managed to return money to the producers. I know the math.”
Main Atal Hoon was based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film was bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.49 crore worldwide and Rs 9.95 crore nett during its run in the theatres.
On the work front, Pankaj is now gearing up for the release of his next film Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror comedy drama helmed by Amar Kaushik, will hit the big screens on 15 August.
