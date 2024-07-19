'I've Managed to Return the Money': Pankaj Tripathi On His Box Office Failures

Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in Ravi Jadhav's biographical drama Main Atal Hoon, recently opened up about the film's box office failure. In an interview with News 18, the actor said that he "has managed to return the money" to the producers of the film.

He told the publication, “Not at all. If I know that I’ve given my 100 per cent during the shoot and stayed true to my craft, why should I feel bad about it? I understand the box office business. Fortunately, all the films I have done, whether or not they were box office successes, have managed to return money to the producers. I know the math.”