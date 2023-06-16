'It’s Been There Since Forever': Taapsee Pannu On Bollywood 'Camps'

Taapsee Pannu on Bollywood camps.
Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about the existence of ‘camps’ in Bollywood. The celebrated actor also got candid about how she prepared herself for the 'games' that she knew she’d have to navigate through.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said: "Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”
She continued by stating,
"I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it was going to be biased. So why crib about it now,” she added.
She also went on to state that if one chooses to be a part of the industry then there is no point complaining, “For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.”
The actor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated film Dunki, with Shah Rukh Khan.
