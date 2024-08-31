‘No One Can Watch Stree 2 Only Once’: Aparshakti Khurana

One of the conversations around Stree 2 has been about whether the film 'belongs to' Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao. In response to the debate, Khurana said, “I would only say that, and not to sound diplomatic, that aise kaise ho sakta bhai ki ek insaan ne film bana di aur ek insaan ne kar di acting (How is it possible that one person made an entire film and only one person actually acted)? It is not possible. The film is made by the producer, director, writer and the five actors, and the film then belongs to the audience.”

“There is equal contribution from the makers, the audiences, and the media, for keeping the momentum going since the film was announced. It is an equal contribution of everyone attached to the film, it would not be possible to make it even if one person was missing,” the actor added.

Stree 2 hit theatres on 15 August.