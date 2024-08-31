‘No One Can Watch Stree 2 Only Once’: Aparshakti Khurana

advertisement
Aparshakti Khurana, who played ‘Bittu’ in Stree 2, talked about the experience of shooting the film in a recent interview with Indian Express.
“No one can watch Stree 2 only once. I am hearing how people are watching and rewatching it. It was great working on this film, not only because the first part of the film was a success, but also because of how we vibed so well with each other,” Khurana said.
He added, “We could sit down and were capable of discussing how we want to take it ahead, and what will be about our characters that will stay with the viewers. All of us could discuss ways to make each other’s characters even more impactful.”
Speaking about the film’s success, he further said, “This was all possible even after all of us were doing good work in our space. Rajkummar Rao was coming after (Mr and Mrs) Mahi, I was coming after Jubilee, Abhishek (Banerjee) was coming from Apurva, Shraddha (Kapoor) was coming from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pankaj (Tripathi) ji had OMG 2, and Fukrey. In the five years (since Stree’s release in 2018) and all the amazing work every one of us had done, we could still get back to where we had left Stree and take it a notch higher.”
One of the conversations around Stree 2 has been about whether the film 'belongs to' Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao. In response to the debate, Khurana said, “I would only say that, and not to sound diplomatic, that aise kaise ho sakta bhai ki ek insaan ne film bana di aur ek insaan ne kar di acting (How is it possible that one person made an entire film and only one person actually acted)? It is not possible. The film is made by the producer, director, writer and the five actors, and the film then belongs to the audience.”
“There is equal contribution from the makers, the audiences, and the media, for keeping the momentum going since the film was announced. It is an equal contribution of everyone attached to the film, it would not be possible to make it even if one person was missing,” the actor added.
Stree 2 hit theatres on 15 August.